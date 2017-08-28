The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Reduced cut-off marks will stop Nigerians from going to school abroad – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it reduced admission cut-off marks to prevent Nigerians from going to school abroad.

2. Those asking for Diezani’s repatriation have ulterior motives – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buharito ignore the #OurmumuDondo protesters.

3. Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba still stands – N’Delta militants

The coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has said its quit notice to northerners and Yorubas in the region to leave before October 1 still stand.

4. Northern elders condemn Ohaneze for opposing Kanu’s arrest

The Northern Elders Forum on Sunday condemned Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for speaking against the Federal Government’s move to re-arrest leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

5. Stop military from monitoring Nigerians on social media | SERAP tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the plan to monitor Nigerians on social media.