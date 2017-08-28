The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Reduced cut-off marks will stop Nigerians from going to school abroad – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it reduced admission cut-off marks to prevent Nigerians from going to school abroad.

2. Those asking for Diezani’s repatriation have ulterior motives – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buharito ignore the #OurmumuDondo protesters.

3. Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba still stands – N’Delta militants

The coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has said its quit notice to northerners and Yorubas in the region to leave before October 1 still stand.

4. Northern elders condemn Ohaneze for opposing Kanu’s arrest

The Northern Elders Forum on Sunday condemned Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for speaking against the Federal Government’s move to re-arrest leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

5. Stop military from monitoring Nigerians on social media | SERAP tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the plan to monitor Nigerians on social media.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Fayose, Okorocha compete to claim the worst governor spot in the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

The YNaija Tracklist: Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba still stands – N’Delta militants | Police declare senator a deserter, after accusing IGP of corruption | More stories

Afenifere

FG’s plan to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu is a clear case of double standard – Afenifere