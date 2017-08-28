Those asking for Diezani’s repatriation have ulterior motives – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the #OurmumuDondo protesters.

The group led by entertainer, Charly Boy will on Monday begin a protest to demand for the repatriation of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom.

Diezani is being investigated for corruption in both Nigeria and the United States of America.

The group said the government should apply for the former minister’s repatriation, as against only seizing cash and properties worth billions of naira from her.

Sagay, however said the demands are not made with good faith.

He stated that the group was hoping to get Diezani repatriated and make her conviction difficult.

Sagay said, “Their demand is not only unrealistic but it is not even being done in good faith. These people are hostile to the anti-corruption struggle and are hoping that if Diezani is brought here, there will be difficulty in getting her convicted.”