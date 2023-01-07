Stay and rebuild Nigeria – Oyedepo cautions Nigerian youths against japa

Bishop David Oyedepo has issued a warning to young people to avoid the ‘Japa’ syndrome (leaving Nigeria for greener pastures).

Winners Chapel pastor and founder of Living Faith Church talked with Nigeria’s state-run news agency NAN on Saturday.

If the government wants to regain its former glory, Oyedepo says it must invest heavily in its people.

The chancellor said that investing in the education of one’s people is the best way to ensure a country’s long-term success.

The clergyman emphasized the importance of education as the cornerstone of long-term national growth, calling for increased funding in the sector.

Oyedepo argued that if Nigeria created a more favorable environment for its young people, fewer of them would feel the need to leave the country.

He maintains that relocation is not the greatest solution, citing the fact that many young people are stuck in foreign countries and are unable to return due to shame.

“Parents need to reorientate their children. We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild.

“Everyone has a part to play in the recovery of his nation”, the preacher added.

