‘The best of them all’ — Judy Austin celebrates husband Yul Edochie on his 41st birthday

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, took to social media to wish the Nollywood actor a happy birthday.

On Saturday, the award-winning actor turned 41.

Judy praised her husband, referring to him as “a king,” in an Instagram post.

The mother of one also prayed for Yul, calling him “the best of them all.”

“Happy fabulous birthday to a KING. His Excellency @yuledochie. Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!!! Man after God’s own heart!!! King of Capricorns!!! The best of them all!!! May this year be your best year so far Amen,” she wrote.

“Praying for God’s love and protection on you always Amen. Na only you get today my darling!!!”

Judy became popular in April 2022, after Yul announced the arrival of a child with her. The actor also revealed that she is now his second wife.

The announcement, however, did not go down well with May Edochie, Yul’s first wife.

In December, the actor apologised to May for taking a second wife.

The film star also assured his first wife that nobody is trying to take her place.

Reacting to her husband’s apology, May said she would not be cajoled into accepting polygamy.