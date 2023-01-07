I’ve had two abortions – Phyna

Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, says she has had two abortions in the past.

The reality star disclosed this while trading words with a fan on Twitter on Friday.

The drama started after Phyna took to the microblogging platform to ask fans to join her for a chat in the comment section of her tweet.

“I just woke up, wetin dem say e happen, let’s gist in the comment section,” she wrote in Pidgin.

Replying to the reality star, a user said the gist is that Beauty Tukura remains her “mother”.

“Gist is Beauty na your mama and that’s on period!” the user wrote.

But Phyna fired back. The BBNaija star taunted the user and Beauty by wishing them “happy mother’s day”.

Seemingly rankled by her comment, the user called the brand influencer an “abortionist”.

“Wish I can say the same to you but bc you’re an abortionist I’ll just sush…” she wrote.

In her reaction — in a now-deleted tweet — Phyna admitted that she has had two abortions.

“Yes I have had 2 abortions but I don’t do sugar daddies and force small small boys to sleep with me and hoeing around with disease at least I am not barren due to drugs,” she replied.

In October last year, Phyna won the 2022 edition of the BBNaija, defeating her rivals to snag the N100 million grand prize.

The reality star, born Josephine Otabor, has continued to pull the weight of fame since then.

In November, she was appointed as a youth ambassador in Edo state.

Below are screenshots of their conversation: