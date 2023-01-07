Basketmouth’s estranged wife advises ladies not to hurry into marriage if they are not ready

Elsie Okpocha, the former wife of comedian Basketmouth, has counseled women not to hurry into marriage before they are ready.

On Friday, the mother of three came to Instagram to share her thoughts on marriage.

Elsie, who called marriage “tough,” believes that if individuals hurry into it because of cultural pressure, they will also rush out.

“You need to understand that if a woman is not married, it’s because she is probably taking her time or she hasn’t met the right person because you do not want to rush into this institution called marriage in the name of wanting to get married on time and end up rushing out because marriage can be tough,” she said.

“As beautiful as it is, marriage is hard work. If a woman decides that she is not ready yet, you need to let her be. Stop with the derogatory remarks.”

On December 22, 2022, Basketmouth announced that he is no longer with Elsie — ending their 12-year-old marriage.

“As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” he wrote in a now-deleted post.

Bright and Elsie tied the knot in 2010. They also share three children together.