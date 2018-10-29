Stephen Keshi Stadium to host opening match of the 3rd Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

The ultra-Modern Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba has been picked as the venue of the opening match for this year’s edition of the Principals’ Cup Football Competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc.

Only on Wednesday, the stadium which hosted the Africa Athletics Championship earlier in the year hosted the final of the 2018 Federation Cup competition which Rangers of Enugu won in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-3 at fulltime. The Antelopes won on penalties.

The stadium which is also being tipped to host Super Eagles soon in a competitive match will be the venue where Comprehensive High School Ogwuachi-Uku and St Anthony’s College, Uku will kick-off the youth football competition.

The competition grounded for many years came back to life two years ago courtesy of Zenith Bank and will be competed for by over 1,200 private secondary schools and 446 public government secondary schools in the state.

All the schools in the 25 Local Governments in the state will be competing for just a single slot in each LG.
Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, has assured that the competition will continue to get better with every edition.

We expect a keen contest and urge the organisers to ensure fair play all through the competition so that a true winner will emerge. Zenith Bank will always contribute to talent hunt and boost sports development in Nigeria,” Amangbo said.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in DeltaChiedu Ebie and other top government functionaries are expected to grace the opening match along with officials of the sponsors, Zenith Bank.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League begins in Abuja and Enugu

The 2018 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League started on Sunday, October 28, with an abridged format, dunking off in two ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Learn how to build an empire with award-winning shoe designer, Nicholas Kirkwood

In the last decade, Kirkwood’s designs have gone from cult appeal to entering a wider consciousness and proving instantly recognisable. ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Korede Bello, Kemi “Lala” Akindoju, others take part in Union Bank’s Edu360 fair

Union Bank recently held the first edition of its annual education fair, Edu360 in Lagos. Stakeholders from across the education ...

Sponsor October 27, 2018

Join Taofeek Abijako at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend to learn how to get started in the industry

20-year-old Nigerian, Taofeek Abijako is a young designer recognised for his ability to express social and political commentary through the lens ...

Sponsor October 26, 2018

Learn how to ‘Stick to Your Plan A’ with Kahlana Brown at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Fashion insider, style savant and beauty correspondent, Kahlana Barfield Brown has carved a niche for herself in the ever-evolving, uber-competitive ...

Sponsor October 26, 2018

Legendary style pioneer, Dapper Dan will also be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

With his eponymous store on 125th street, Dapper Dan pioneered streetwear in the early 1980s, co-opting luxury branding to design ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail