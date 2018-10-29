Are Gbenro and Osas Ajibade secretly divorced?

Young marriages these days do not last as long as “till death do us part” – a topic for another day though.

It still remains a rumour that actors, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and Gbenro Ajibade are secretly divorced but there are too many pointers that make us think this gossip is really true.

Reminder: Osas and Gbenro got married in 2015 welcoming a child the following year.

And for the pointers…

Osas Ighodaro celebrated her birthday on Friday, October 26 and unlike the ‘tradition’, Gbenro seemed unconcerned that such a thing was even happening.

That’s not all though.

Although Osas Ighodaro still has her husband’s name on her Instagram page, unlike other estranged marriages where the wife quickly removes the name, Gbenro has unfollowed Osas on Instagram.

You might want to know more.

Gbenro has also deleted Osas’ pictures from his page. If you didn’t know them before now, you might not know Osas is his wife. Okay, that is a mutual phenomenon.

One more thing.

The “Tinsel” star relocated to the U.S. a while back while his wife, Osas still lives in Nigeria.

Well… in a religious manner, “we hope the presumed crisis is resolved.”