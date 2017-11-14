Super Eagles thrash Argentina 4-2 in friendly match (WATCH)

The Super Eagles has defeated Argentina 4-2 in an International friendly match on Tuesday.

Ever Banega had put the Argentines in front with a free-kick before Sergio Aguero doubled the lead in the 36th minute.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho sent in a spectacular free-kick just before half-time to make the scores 2-1.

In the second half, Alex Iwobi brought Nigeria at par with the Argentines, before debutant Bryan Idowu gave Nigeria the lead with a third goal.

Iwobi got a brace minutes after, giving the Super Eagles a comfortable two-goal lead.

Nigeria is currently ranked 41 while Argentina is 4th in the FIFA ranking.