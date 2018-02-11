Super Eagles World Cup jersey; Nigeria is designed to kill you | See the top ten viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

WE ARE ‘NORTH’ ENEMIES

Dear Southern twitter, I hope this reaches you well. I have come to realize that you hardly interact with us as such, most of you have negative perceptions about us. I wont force you to change your impressions but for the few of you who would like to reason as matured people… — Rukayya 👑 (@hayateey1) February 7, 2018

IT’S DANA, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

Flew Dana. Exit door was unstable throughout the flight. As we touched down it fell off. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/eDtTlNi2TZ — Ola Brown(Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) February 7, 2018

DEAD TRAP

This is the death trap that Enugu State Government built in the name of a pedestrian bridge. The bridge has no hand rails, nor safety paves. Young school kids use this bridge on a daily basis. Please RT until this gets to the authorities. 🌍: Coal Camp, Akwata.#NaijaVirals pic.twitter.com/Z9njL5Er9M — Naija Virals (@NaijaVirals) February 5, 2018

WHY WE PRAY

Have you noticed that you pray less when you travel abroad? So many of our prayer points are caused by infrastructural inefficiencies. Nigeria's demons are not evil spirits. They are corrupt men in office. — Subomi (@subomiplumptre) February 6, 2018

HOW DO WE SURVIVE?

I go work – No salary I buy Garri – Lassa Fever Mosquito bite me – Malaria/Fever Make I chat – No light I buy motor – No fuel I subscribe – No network Go to farm – Fulani herdsmen 9ja no easy oh.! If you live in this country & you haven’t lost it, you deserve a medal 😭😫 — 9jaWitches 🧙‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) February 6, 2018

SAFETY, NOT INTEREST

Because several men have dialed the fake number I gave them in front of me and demanded for the real one.

Because it is faster to get you to leave me alone if I give it.

Because I don't want to deal with your overemotional rejection theatrics.

Because I don't want violence. https://t.co/SKKVz4gogD — TheGirlsLikeMe (@DoreenGLM) February 6, 2018

TURN UP THE FEMINISM

Last week one of my art teachers suggested I 'dial down the feminism.' Today I showed him my newest piece: pic.twitter.com/VrnB4oJ8Cz — AlexBertulisFernande (@alexbertanades) February 7, 2018

QUITTING GOALS

10 years since I quit smoking. Last stick was on the day before Ash Wednesday, 2008. — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) February 6, 2018

SOARING FOR THE COUTURE

TRUMP AND KIM ARE BESTIES NOW?

Trump and Kim Jong Un (impersonators) meet at the Olympics! Hilarious. #VPinASIA pic.twitter.com/jf9rCQUsTK — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 9, 2018

AND MORE…

CHEMISTRY

Meanwhile, chemistry class in Nigeria 😂😂😂 I CANNAT!!!! pic.twitter.com/prXuOdmDMn — Young Black King 👑♠ (@pyepar) February 8, 2018

AVOCADO

Avocado: not ripe

Avocado: not ripe

Avocado: not ripe

Avocado: I'M RIPE NOW

Avocado: alright you went to turn on the tv so I rotted — Auston Pugh (@slidenmydms) February 9, 2018

REMISSION

stage 4 cancer WHO? paralyzed from the belly button down WHOOOO???? my girl is running around in remission bitches pic.twitter.com/z1qjsQ5k7B — sara (@itssarazam) February 8, 2018

ARGUMENTS

My position on argumentation is often sourced from a phrase I read in a Japanese book: 'Always remember that to argue, and win, is to break down the reality of the person you are arguing against. It is painful to lose your reality, so be kind, even if you are right.' — Kazuki Yamada (@ikzauk) February 7, 2018