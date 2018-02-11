Super Eagles World Cup jersey; Nigeria is designed to kill you | See the top ten viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

WE ARE ‘NORTH’ ENEMIES

 

IT’S DANA, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

DEAD TRAP

WHY WE PRAY

HOW DO WE SURVIVE?

SAFETY, NOT INTEREST

TURN UP THE FEMINISM

QUITTING GOALS

 

SOARING FOR THE COUTURE

 

TRUMP AND KIM ARE BESTIES NOW?

AND MORE…

CHEMISTRY

 

AVOCADO

 

REMISSION

ARGUMENTS

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: NFF unveils new Super Falcons coach, Trump urges lawmakers to work towards bipartisan compromises and other stories

NFF sets up panel to investigate error but it’s a hoax

How the error occurred | NFF President, Pinnick reacts to FIFA sanction