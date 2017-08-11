Suspected Lassa fever patient under investigation in Ogun

There are reports that a 22-year-old man in Abeokuta, Ogun, has allegedly contracted Lassa fever and is under medical observation at the State General Hospital, Ijaiye.

The patient, names withheld, returned from Lagos with the symptoms.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with Newsmen on Thursday in Abeokuta, Vanguard reports.

“He (patient) is resident here in Abeokuta; he travelled to Lagos and returned with the fever.

[Read Also: Lassa fever: 5 effective ways to keep rats away from your home]

“He is currently at the state General Hospital Ijaye where he is under medical observation.

“We have carried out the first test.The first sample was positive. It shows some reactions, but we need to carry out another confirmatory test.

“We are doing everything to see whether it is a confirmed case, the patient’s temperature was high, but, today, it has reduced considerably.

“By tomorrow, we should be able to confirm whether it is Lassa fever or not. Meanwhile, the patient has been isolated”, Ipaye said.

[Read Also: How is this Lassa fever spread?]