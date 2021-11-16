TASCK/OSIWA announces its 2021 Ignite Conference themed “Hitting Rock Bottom: Finding Our Way Back Up”

TASCK, in collaboration with the Open Society Initiative For West Africa (OSIWA) has announced its bi-annual conference themed “Hitting Rock Bottom: Finding Our Way Back Up” to brainstorm through pragmatic steps in forging forward as a nation. The event is scheduled to take place November 17 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2021 edition of the Ignite conference will broach a plethora of issues plaguing the country with a lineup of speakers; Dr. Atedo Peterside, Ibrahim Faruk, Serah Makka Ugbaba, and Anto Lecky, in a robust panel discussion that will incite actionable steps that will drive national development.

The conference is a next step from the IGNITE sessions which debuted this year with a series of conversations that explore possible apathy triggers among the youth, including police brutality, ethnic-based violence, militarised institutions, etc. The sessions can be accessed here.

Speaking ahead of the event, Head of Community, TASCK, Jennifer Agaldo, said; “We recognize that we must play our role, starting with educating ourselves, challenging our thinking and bringing together like minds so we can brainstorm a way forward one issue at a time, This is why Ignite as a platform and our bi-annual conference is critical.”

Also speaking concerning the upcoming event, Jude MI Abaga, the CEO of TASCK said, “Our general intent is to empower creatives and young Nigerians with the tools they need to drive change in our community.”

TASCK Creative Company, through its Community Vertical, has proactively facilitated a sequence of influencer engagements through the Ignite project in a bid to foster participation in civic matters among citizens.

To register to attend the 2021 Ignite conference, sign up and join the Ignite community on social media. You may register to participate here. Due to COVID-19 imposed restrictions, physical attendance is restricted to a limited number of people. You can however join the conference virtually here.

About TASCK

TASCK Creative Company Limited is a creative marketing agency with a mission to change the world by amplifying creative ideas. Operating across the 5 verticals that form the company. i.e. Talent, Agency, Stories, Community and Kinetics, the brand’s footprint spans across clients in the corporate, talent and corporate social responsibility spaces, delivering both short term, high impact campaigns, citizen driven processes and calls to action for entities/brands including, Nigerian Breweries, Tangerine Life, Martell, SERAP, Accountability Lab Nigeria, OSIWA, etc. Her community vertical primarily serves Civil Society Organisation and Non-Profits, providing critical creative input, strategy and campaigns to amplify causes and connect with influence networks and platforms with shared interest on social issues for maximum impact.

Visit the website at https://www.thetasck.com to learn more. TASCK’s social impact work is supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).