For your experiential campaigns, consider these 7 Secondary Schools in Ekiti

With thousands of teenagers as students, secondary schools usually have the population and audience any brand may want to reach. Such Gen Z demography have been found to easily influence the older population – their older siblings, parents, neighbours, and so on. There are also the teachers and management, who also have the capability to turn into loyal followers.

In fact, studies have shown that students in secondary schools usually become loyal customers once the message(s) of the brand resonates with their personality, and they enjoy the product or service.

Secondary school students form a unique marketing segment that has the potential to boost your sales when you align your marketing strategy effectively. With the current digital revolution, we have a large percentage of secondary school students connected to the web, and the internet offers the best platform to target this group with your brand messaging. But, traditional methods should not be ruled out.

For this list, see some of the largest secondary schools in Ekiti:

Holy Child Catholic Secondary School, Ado-Ekiti

Holy Child Catholic Secondary School, Ado Ekiti a co-educational Catholic institution, founded in 1995, is for male and female students. By design, “Holy Child” as the school is commonly called, is established to cater for the moral upbringing of children, and to let the children realise their potential through academic excellence. Drawn from this, the motto of the school is “For Christ and Excellence”. The motto has become a philosophy of life for both staff and students. So, present your brand message excellently and be welcomed the same way.

Location: Ajilosun, Along Ado-Ikere Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti.

Federal Government College, Ikole Ekiti

Federal Government College, Ikole Ekiti, offers a comprehensive and all-embracing curriculum for academic excellence and the total development of its students. It promotes the THREE domains of learning – Cognitive, Affective, and Psycho-motor. The system encourages the bringing together of young Nigerian children from different parts of the country and exposing them to the same socialising influence so they can come to acquire a mutual understanding of the similarities in their common Nigerian heritage.

Federal Government Girls College, Efon Alaaye

FGGC, Efon Alaaye, recognises that the successful transfer of knowledge and the instilling of discipline in Wards will require efforts from qualified and capable hands therefore, and they go out of their way to ensure the Wards are positioned to fulfill this purpose.

Ekiti Anglican Diocesan High School

EADHS is a mixed, full-boarding, co-educational Anglican secondary school. The school is situated on the Ile Abiye Medical Hospital premises along Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti. The school benefits from a wide range of superb facilities including sporting and recreational facilities which make life at school home

Location: Ile Abiye Premises,Ilawe Road, Ado-EKiti

Mission Schools

Mission Schools also called Mission and Cosmopolitan Schools is a government approved day and boarding school for nursery, primary and secondary students with standard laboratories, qualified teachers and other facilities for adequate learning.

Location: Fabian Avenue, Behind Federal Polytechnic, Satellite Campus, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti

Petoa City College, Ado-Ekiti

The establishment of Petoa City College as an academic field is specifically to provide sound education for teaming students across the nation. Petoa City College was established in crucial need to perpetuate the success of the Nursery/Primary section led to motivations from parents, friends and various stakeholders for the establishment of a Petoa Secondary school.

Location: Awedele, Off Iyin Road, Basiri, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti

Seed of Grace International College, Ado-Ekiti

The Seed of Grace International College owned by the name of Jesus Ministries Int’l is a private co-educational Christian college with boarding and other educational facilities.It is a co-educational Christian secondary school with a mission to train students who will excel through the wisdom attained from the fear of the Lord. The school intends to be reference point in the provision of qualitative and self-reliant education for children in this nation as we develop the potential that resides in each of our students.

Location: Km 4, Afao Road Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Nigeria