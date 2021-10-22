TASCK collaborates with OSIWA to light up the civic space with IGNITE

In furtherance of its commitment to positively impact the civic space, TASCK Creative Company Limited, through its community vertical has collaborated with the Open Society for West Africa (OSIWA) to launch a civic discourse platform called ‘IGNITE’.

The Ignite project makes its debut with a series of conversations led by key opinion leaders to explore apathy triggers like police brutality, militarised institutions, ethnic-based violence, etc, and brainstorm clear calls to action for a positive shift in our socio-political environment.

The first season of the project titled; “Citizen’s Apathy: Origins and Possibilities” consists of a 5 part video series that features an array of influential Nigerians including Dr Obiagheli Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, Basil Abia, Banky W, Tomiwa Aladekomo, etc, engaging in robust conversations that will become the cornerstone for a national discourse among Nigeria’s youth and citizens on various platforms.

Understanding that the prevalent issues in the country cannot be tackled by a single action, the Ignite project will also include a national conference in November and a series of campaigns that will spur open-ended dialogues to deepen civic awareness and participation in nation-building.

The Ignite project is one of a kind series of activities and activations aimed at building a community of change-makers across varying fields and skill sets that will redefine advocacy in the wake of shrinking civic spaces in the country.

Speaking on the Ignite project, Head of Community, TASCK, Jennifer Agaldo reiterated the need for Nigerians to become proactive in charting a course for the future.

“Our goal is to create a platform that allows us to listen to each other, sit together to brainstorm causes of action, then drive the change we need to see. We need to grow, build trust networks, feed off each other’s energy, and continue to speak with one voice” she said.

Also speaking on the project launch, CEO of TASCK, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga said, “the big thing is that when Nigeria moves forward, Africa moves forward. Nigeria is uniquely placed to do great things and it starts with us and with you.”

In 2020, TASCK hosted a conference to drive influencers and citizens towards action on the then proposed ‘Social Media Bill’ which was a success with actionable steps that were deployed with good results.

The official trailer is available on Youtube at https://youtu.be/9lgpueQuMWI.

