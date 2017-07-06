“The Acting President cannot be disowned” – Abubakar Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has on July 6, responded to media reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) “disowned” Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his comments on nominees confirmation.

In a press statement signed by Malami himself, said in his capacity as the Chief Law Officer would like to clarify the controversies that erupted from his comments.

The statement reads, “As the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, I would like to make it categorically clear that:

“1. The President – and in this case the Acting President – is the Presidency, and therefore cannot be disowned by the Presidency.

“2. All matters relating to Presidential Appointments and Nominations are strictly a matter for the Presidency to handle. They are not for the Federal Executive Council, and are therefore not discussed at FEC level. This was the point I made yesterday at the press briefing, and which was unfortunately distorted by the media.

“I would like to appeal to the media to take seriously its responsibility to inform the public honestly and accurately, to refrain from distorting or sensationalizing the news, and to seek clarification when in doubt.”