[The Activism Blog] CSOs describe NGO bill as unconstitutional

Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, have described the bill before the national assembly seeking to establish a commission that would regulate non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as unconstitutional.

At a meeting with some lawmakers and government officials in Abuja on Saturday, September 23, 2017. Representatives of the CSOs described the bill as unconstitutional, repressive and unfavourable to national development.

Continuing, they said the bill is intended to suppress the voices of CSOs engaged in social development across the country by requiring them to renew their legal identity every 24 months, considering the strategic roles of demanding accountability from government and its officials.

There is nowhere in the world where governmental regulation of NGOs has helped to deepen the operations of NGOs instead it has always muzzled their operations existence.

Governmental regulation of NGOs is antithetic to open democratic practices anywhere in the world as it appears that the commission will become another governmental NGO police”

They further argued that, the bill is a breach of section 39 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the right for freedom of association and expression and it should be stepped down and left to die, as it is retrogressive, repressive and should not be considered.

The CSOs consider it unfavourable to national development and call on the National Assembly not to act on it.