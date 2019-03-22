The Big 5: 1,119 suspects arrested over electoral offenses – Police; Nigeria more divided than Civil War – Obasanjo | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Court orders indefinite postponement of Adamawa supplementary governorship polls

A state high court in Yola has ordered the indefinite postponement of the governorship supplementary polls in Adamawa slated for Saturday.

The judge, Abdul-azeez Waziri, said the polls should be put on hold until he rules on an application for an interlocutory injunction barring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting the polls. The judge then adjourned the matter to Tuesday to give the ruling.

1,119 suspects arrested over electoral offenses – Police

Police and military authorities on Thursday, confirmed that 1,119 persons were arrested in connection with electoral offences during the February 23 and March 9 elections across the country. Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba, an assistant commissioner of police, made this known in Abuja at a joint news briefing by spokespersons of the police and the military at Defence Headquarters.

Acting CJN swears in new election petition tribunal members

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Mohammed has sworn-in the remaining 13 members of the 2019 Election Petition Tribunals. A statement from Akande Festus, Supreme Court’s Director, Press and Information said the ceremony took place on Thursday in Abuja at the Supreme Court. The members are Justices A.O. Onovo, R.O. Odugu, S.B. Belgore, T.A.O. Oyekan-Abullai, A.J. Coker, and E.I. Oritsejafor.

Others are Justices M.C. Okoh, O.S. Olusanya, C.A. Ononeze-Madu, P.U. Nnodum and J.C.L. Okibe.

Nigeria more divided than Civil War – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday lamented the current state of disunity in Nigeria, stressing that Nigeria was not as divided as it is today, during the civil war



Obasanjo spoke at a one-day “2019 annual retreat/conference and general meeting of members” of Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria, ACAEBIN, in Abeokuta.

INEC holds make-up polls in 17 states, FCT on Saturday

Against the background of judicial intrigues by political interest groups, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday opened up on its plans to hold supplementary governorship and legislative elections in 18 states tomorrow where the polls had been declared inconclusive. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

