Buhari says his second term will be guided by inclusiveness, declares himself a feminist

President Buhari on Thursday received a delegation of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Mr. Chris Isiguzo at the State House, Abuja, and assured that his administration will in the next four years pursue inclusive and transparent policies that will guarantee security and economic safety of every citizenIncluding women 
 
In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari declared himself a feminist, and specifically thanked the First Lady Aisha Buhari for presiding over the youth-and-women arm of his presidential campaign which contributed to the success of his re-election. ”Women do not belong in the kitchen or the other room,’’ the statement reads, referring to his infamous 2016 BBC interview, ‘’I’m woke now and my government will do its possible best to ensure women are seen as complex human beings, will implement policies to close the gender pay gap and a bill to stop workplace harassment

