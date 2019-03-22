Big victory for LGBTQ Kenyans who have now been affirmed by the Court of Appeal to freely associate!

The Court of Appeal in Kenya on Friday ruled that LGBTQ persons are now allowed to register an NGO or other forms of association following an earlier appeal by the Non-Governmental Organizations Coordination Board.

By the function of the ruling, the National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission may now be registered as an official non-governmental organization in the country. Furthermore, the high court had also ruled in favour of the members of LGBTQ community but the Board proceeded to take the matter to the Court of Appeal. It’s worth mentioning that members of the LGBTQ community in Kenya have been struggling to form an association ever since 2012.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission tweeted the official ruling and congratulations have poured in on this huge victory.

BREAKING: Court of Appeal affirms the right of LGBTQ+ people to freely associate. Big win for freedom of association and a vibrant civic space. Congrats @NGLHRC who supported the case 🏳️‍🌈🇰🇪 https://t.co/PrsKYgQzMV — KHRC (@thekhrc) March 22, 2019

Members of the National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission (NGLHRC) made a press briefing soon after the decision by the Court, saying that the ruling posed as a move towards promotion of inclusivity in the country. They also claimed that it sets a positive precedent for other rights organization in Kenya and around Africa.