The Big 5: Aliko Dangote now 64th richest man in the world; INEC declares Ekwunife winner of Anambra Central Senatorial election | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

UK congratulates Buhari, urges probe of of alleged irregularities

The United Kingdom has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his electoral victory in the Saturday’s presidential election. A statement from the UK’s minister of state for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is consistent with Parallel Voters Tabulation (PVT) employed by the civil society for the election.

Baldwin said about the poll, “The Nigerian people have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to democracy.

South West governors hail Buhari’s re-election

Governors of South West states; Lagos, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti on Wednesday commended the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term of four years, saying it is a referendum in support of integrity, good governance and the fight against corruption.

Dogora solicits support for APC

Alhaji Ahmed Dogara, former Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger, has called on electorate to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9, governorship elections.

As we prepare for the March 9, Governorship and House of Assembly elections, our candidates represent the best human materials for our dear state. Therefore, I enjoin our people to come out massively on Election Day and vote for them. We have since commenced massive mobilisation of eligible residents to come out and cast their votes come March 9 for our party candidates to ensure continuity in our state.”

Aliko Dangote now 64th richest man in the world

President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has significantly moved up in the world billionaires’ list, as he emerged 64th richest person in the world, with an estimated networth of $16.6 billion, as against his previous ranking of 103rd in the world.

Dangote, who remains the richest man in Africa for the eigth year running, was the only Nigerian on the list of the top 500 billionaires, as released by Bloomberg in its yearly billionaires list.

Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon, remains the richest in the world with $136 billion in his kitty, while Bill Gates and Warren Buffett followed as second and third respectively with $98.4 billion and $83 billion on the world billionaires chart, which is dominated by North Americans.

INEC declares Ekwunife winner of Anambra Central Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Anambra Central senatorial election conducted last Saturday.

The election result had been withheld for days following incidences of violence in some parts of the zone. But the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra, citing sections of the commissions act, said it can rely on the duplicate copy of result issued by the commission to the police to announce the result since its copy was destroyed by hoodlums who invaded the collation centre.

