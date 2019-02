Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

In 2023 Strategist : Sir we need to mobilise for our Kano rally you know its now the Green Cap movement We need the votes Candidate : You have forgotten what happened in 2019 they will come and on election day give me 53 votes Amadioha gba gbuo gi — Osikhena Dirisu (@Osi_Suave) February 27, 2019

As we celebrate, I urge that we don’t do so wildly as to put us or others in harm’s way. I also urge all our supporters to be magnanimous in victory and not to taunt those who lost. Those who fought us with ideas are not our enemies. They are just patriots with different ideas. — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) February 27, 2019

To all acquaintances that have practically become enemies because of their failure to tolerate my political views and affiliations. Good riddance. — Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) February 27, 2019

One of the best things about the next four years is we won’t have to endure Cheta, Editi and Feyi ‘regretting’ endorsing / voting for Buhari in 2019. Big F deal for me 😆😂 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) February 27, 2019

1-Dear President @MBuhari, Congratulations on your stolen mandate. You DID NOT win an election. You won a selection, but lost integrity. I congratulate you for your theft. If God spares my life and yours, I will torment you every step of the way#PMBWonSelectionButLostIntegrity — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 27, 2019

How many world leaders have congratulated Buhari apart from obviously China who could have congratulated Lucifer for rebelling in Heaven? — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) February 27, 2019

No independent observer has cited electoral fraud in Buhari’s re-election. – BBC — Lefty against rogues, a Buharist. (@kakra68) February 27, 2019

BUHARISTS……

IF AM NOT FOLLOWING YOU PLS COMMENT

FOLLOW FOR A FOLLOW BACK TOO BECAUSE BUHARI HAS WON — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) February 27, 2019

So like joke like joke Buhari win again. Talk is cheap. — Ohenebiba (@kyenensemfohene) February 27, 2019

While Atiku heads to court, I hope Buhari will replace Adamu Adamu (Education), Dalung (Youth Development) and Shittu (ICT) immediately. Nigeria and Nigerians does not deserve to be punished for another four years. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 27, 2019