This Nigerian pencil artist got the attention of Kevin Hart on Twitter and now he could be famous

Kevin Hart is in the news again, and this time he isn’t being problematic and insensitive because how can we forget about the whole Oscars fiasco? No, we can’t. But it looks likes Hart has given us a reason to believe he’s still a good human being. On Wednesday, Nigerian hyperrealism pencil artist Eli Waduba Yusuf on Twitter posted a drawing of the comedian that eerily looked like him, and it went viral and got the attention of Hart. Hart’s appreciation of Yusuf’s talent, as you can see below, was evident in the way he didn’t hesitate to purchase the drawing.

I see it and I want to purchase it…I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work! https://t.co/ImOYa0UNlL — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2019

Not only does Hart intend to purchase the drawing, but he will be commissioning Yusuf to do a drawing of three celebrity friends of his. That’s massive, and goes to show the powerful medium that is social media. With Hart recognizing and appreciating Yusuf on Twitter, he has now been thrust into the spotlight, an artist from Kaduna who could be on his way to becoming famous. That said, this could also be a PR effort to put Hart back in people’s good graces.

Personally, and I’m not a fan of Hart because I don’t particularly consider him funny, this is good for his brand and celebrity and more efforts like this (genuine or not) can increase public goodwill. Too bad he made a mess out of hosting the Oscars, though.