ISW 2019 opens with transformative technology solutions for Nigerian businesses

Corporates join Facebook and Co-creation Hub to unveil daring innovations created by startups at first innovation showcase week in Nigeria

Innovation Showcase Week 2019 opens today, unveiling the latest transformative technologies that will redefine industries and solve some of the most pressing business and consumer challenges in Nigeria. A first of its kind event, over 20 exhibiting technology startups will showcase the latest tech innovations to some 400 business and industry representatives at the home of West Africa’s first deep tech accelerator – NG_HUB by Facebook, across 2 days. Innovation Showcase Week tagged ‘ISW 2019’ is the first technology product showcase exhibition out of the startup support programs by tech innovation centre Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) and global enterprise, Facebook. Interested participants can request an invite to attend ISW 2019 by visiting www.cchubnigeria.com/isw2019. The Showcase runs through Friday, 1st March in Lagos, Nigeria.

“We recognise the urgent need to accelerate innovation support to medium and large corporates who are positioned to secure significant gains for the economy through smart application of technology,”,said ‘Bosun Tijani, CEO and Founder of CcHUB, “ISW will close the gap between corporates and startups by being an unprecedented platform where industry leaders can experience and adopt homegrown innovations and solutions first hand.”

Showcasing startups at ISW would unveil their ground-breaking innovations built in Facebook’s deep-tech startup program – FBStart Accelerator – and the CcHUB 2018 Incubation program. The products on display leverage advanced technologies such as Data Science, Internet of Things, VR and AI across 8 categories including Healthcare, Agriculture, Mobility, Energy, Education, Safety Training and, Security. These solutions proffer break-through advances to business and consumer challenges in Nigeria.

On the ISW 2019 showfloor, exhibiting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Security-focused startups Chiniki Guard, SayPeace, Identity Tech, E-Estates, DeepQuest AI and Insyt demonstrate AI’s promising power. Other products on display for the Health and Agriculture sectors include Vetsark, Doctoora, Plantheus, TrepLabs, Gricd and Truppr. Energy and Mobility dedicated areas have Upnepa, Smart Electricity, Hydrolite, Cycles and Lara products on display and the Virtual reality and Safety Training section showcases immersive solutions from Quadron VR, Kanji Drive and Project Move.

“ISW embodies the innovative spirit that defines the Nigerian startup ecosystem. The products and services launching here by the Facebook and CcHUB supported startups will empower individuals and enterprises to change our world for the better,” said Kendra Nnachi, Startup and Developer Programs Manager, Facebook.