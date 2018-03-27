The Big 5: Bill Gates criticises FG’s economic plan again, Russia threatens retaliation after expulsions, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories you should be monitoring today.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said Nigeria’s journey has been turbulent in the last three years.

Buhari said this in his address at the inauguration of the National Food Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Nigeria’s journey in the last three years, has been a very turbulent one. The country’s need for critical job creating sectors which has been ignored for decades is now beginning to yield results,” Buhari said before the council held its inaugural meeting.

Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates, again on Monday criticised the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Gates, in an interview with the CNN, said that the Federal Government’s investment in education and health was not good enough.

In an exclusive television interview with the CNN, Gates said he spoke out to implore Nigerian politicians to focus on human capital and its large youth population.

“The current quality and quantity of investment in this young generation in health and education just isn’t good enough. So, I was very direct,” he told CNN.

The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that it had received reports from Nigerians on the misconduct of soldiers as regards the farmers and herdsmen’s clashes.

It said such soldiers have been put through “disciplinary procedures.”

The ministry said it, however, had yet to receive any report from Taraba State, adding that its doors were open to complaints from Nigerians on the activities of the troops.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, former interim leader of the ruling party were absent when President Muhammadu Buhari hosted members of his party at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, were in attendance.

Also at the meeting were current and past state governors of the ruling party, members of the national assembly, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and other cabinet ministers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Switzerland government on the return and monitoring of illegally acquired assets.

Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity to the president, made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

He said Buhari also signed the instrument of ratification of the agreement between Nigeria and Singapore for the avoidance of double taxation.

And now, stories from around the world…

The fire which killed 64 people, many of them children, at a leisure complex was caused by “criminal negligence”, President Vladimir Putin has said.

Visiting the scene in Kemerovo, Siberia, Mr Putin berated “sloppiness”.

Investigators say the fire alarm was switched off and exits were blocked when the fire started on Sunday.

The White House has denied allegations that Donald Trump had an affair with an adult-film actress.

Stormy Daniels gave details about the alleged 2006 affair during an interview on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.

“The president doesn’t believe that any of the claims that Ms Daniels made last night in her interview were accurate,” said spokesman Raj Shah.

President Trump’s lawyers are seeking $20m (£14m) in damages from her, saying she broke a non-disclosure deal.

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram picture includes what appears to be a pretty big Photoshop fail.

The reality star disabled comments on the post after it was spotted by fans.

She posted the picture in support of the March For Our Lives rally, a gun reform protest attended by Kim and husband Kanye as well as baby North.

The Russian government has threatened retaliation over one of the largest mass expulsions of its diplomats in history, after more than 20 countries backed action by the United Kingdom over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

According to Russian state media Tass, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government “deeply regretted” the US’s decision to expel to their diplomats, and would analyze the situation before submitting a proposal for retaliatory action to Russian President Vladimir Putin to approve.

“We already stated and reconfirm that Russia has never had any relation to this (poisoning). We will be guided by the principle of reciprocity as before,” Peskov said.

Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit for defamation on Monday against President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The suit, filed by her lawyer Michael Avenatti in California, came a day after CBS aired a tell-all interview with Daniels regarding an affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a decade ago, and which the White House continues to deny.