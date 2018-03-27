Entertainment Roundup: Tiffany Haddish reveals an actress bit Beyoncé on the face | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Tiffany Haddish reveals actress bit Beyonce on the face

Comedian Tifanny Haddish has revealed that an actress bit Beyonce on the face.

According to The Shaderoom, this happened on the same night she revealed that Beyonce called out a lady for touching Jay Z.

“There was this actress there, that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,”she revealed.

She added that the singer confronted Jay Z immediately.

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch.” she said.

Tifanny had earlier revealed that Beyonce called out an actress for touching Jay Z’s chest at the party.

2Baba Releases ‘In Love And Ashes’

Pop legend, 2Baba has released a soundtrack, as we countdown to the big arrival of the gripping television series “In Love and Ashes”.

Written by Innocent Idibia, Kelechi Orji and Efe Omorogbe and produced by Kelly Hansome, the song promotes the message of tolerance, unity and peace among all Nigerians in particular and all of humanity in general.

The accompanying music video for the soundtrack shot by award-winning video director Unlimited L.A will be launched at the series premiere which takes place on March 28 at the Agip Recital Hall of MUSON Centre.

“In Love and Ashes” is a compelling 8-part drama series about loss, regret, forgiveness, hope and the human spirit’s incredible capacity for healing.

Listen:

Kiss Daniel and Chidinma get matching tattoos

Even though there has been rumours that both singers are in a relationship, a recent picture has shown that it may be more serious than we think.

Kiss Daniel took to his Instagram stories where he posted photos of himself and singer, Chidinma with matching tattoos.

He also posted a video of them in a room, while she’s smiling back at him.

Kiss Daniel had earlier shared Instagram stories clip where Chidinma was sitting on a bed playing with her phone and laughing as he filmed her.