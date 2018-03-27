[The Church Blog] #EasterTakeAwaySeries: The “God’s Plan” that Drake didn’t tell you about

One of the games I love so much even as a young adult is tictactoe – what many refer to as X and O. The only thing that appeals to me in the game is the sweet feeling of having a fork against an opponent.

A fork happens in a game of tictactoe where a player has two threats to win (two non-blocked lines of 2) also known as “two ways”

But that sounds so much like what happened on the cross during the death of Christ. The Devil planned to put an end to God’s mission by crucifying him on the cross. But, God’s plan was greater. God had created a foolproof strategy of bringing an end to the misery of man. And this time, the devil couldn’t intersect midway however wise he thought he was. Hence, they crucified Jesus and nailed him to a cross.

So, you can understand how shocked the devil must have been, when after the death and burial of Christ, he rose again and with all of the authority in his hands.

It was in that moment, the devil knew he had played himself.

Still, God’s plan supersedes all and conquers all.