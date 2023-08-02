There are Men Ready to Shower Some Female Housemates with the N120 Million Prize – Cross #BBNaijaAllStars

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, has raised an interesting perspective during his diary session on Wednesday. He claimed that there could be men who might be willing to gift some of the female housemates the N120 million cash prize if they don’t emerge as winners of the show.

Cross explained that, in some instances, men may be captivated by the appearance and personality of certain female housemates and might offer them the prize money as a gesture of admiration and appreciation, without expecting anything in return.

He emphasized that this gesture wouldn’t necessarily involve any ulterior motives or the expectation of romantic involvement. Instead, it could be purely an expression of admiration for the female contestants’ qualities.

cross – a man can give bbnaija prize money to a woman who comes out of this show, just because she is nice looking.#bbnaija @bbnaija pic.twitter.com/TCGOb3bqMG — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 2, 2023

The Big Brother Naija reality show has a massive following, and contestants often attract fan bases and admirers who appreciate their personalities and performances during the show. The possibility of fans showing their support and appreciation by offering financial gifts to their favorite contestants is not entirely unprecedented.

However, it’s essential to note that such actions should be genuine and consensual. Contestants must be cautious about accepting financial gifts or favors from fans and ensure that they maintain their integrity and personal boundaries.

As the show continues, fans and viewers are closely following the interactions between the housemates and eagerly anticipating the outcome of the competition. It remains to be seen how the dynamics will play out as the housemates progress through the challenges and tasks, and how the show’s winner will ultimately be decided.