The Big 5: Boko Haram attacks Adamawa town; 71 retired military generals endorse Buhari for elections | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

71 retired military generals endorse Buhari for elections

President Buhari on Monday received yet another critical endorsement from 71 retired military generals, who expressed their readiness to work tirelessly toward his re-election in the February 16 general elections. The position of the generals led by Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier general, was made known when they paid a courtesy call on Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Buhari retired as a major general.

Buhari swears in new ICPC chairman

President Buhari has appointed a new chairman for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC). Bolaji Owasanoye is taking over from Musa Abubakar who was appointed in an acting capacity to head the ICPC in March 2018. In a statement by the commission’s head of media and publicity, Rasheedat Okoduwa, she said Owasanoye was sworn in on Monday at the state house, by President Buhari.

Strike: JOHESU issues seven-day ultimatum

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) on Monday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its demands. Josiah Biobelemoye, the national chairman of the union, said this at a rally organised by the union in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

I’ll prioritise reforms in police – Moghalu

Speaking during a media interaction with selected journalist in Lagos at Freedom Park, Presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, YPP, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu promised Nigerians that his administration will prioritize the reformation of Nigeria Police and put an end to era of ”Oga wetin” you carry when he assumed office as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said this during a media interaction with selected journalist in Lagos at Freedom Park, Moghalu said that he will inject an additional 1.5 million manpower and ensure better training, equipment and welfare package.

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa town

According to The Cable News, suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have attacked a community in Michika local government area of Adamawa state on Monday. A source of The Cable News revealed that the insurgents stormed the town at night. Residents fled into the bush and nearby mountains to avoid the wrath of the insurgents.

 

