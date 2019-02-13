The Big 5: Fire ravages another INEC office in Anambra; UK to deploy 100 observers for elections | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Fire ravages another INEC office in Anambra

Barely four days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, two containers housing Smart Card Readers were on Tuesday gutted by fire at INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra. 4,695 smart card readers were destroyed by the fire.

The incident comes two days after the INEC office in Plateau was destroyed by fire. Other facilities of the commission, including in Abia, have also been damaged by fire weeks before the general election.

Election will be free and fair – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is all out for free, fair and credible elections starting on February 16. Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said Buhari gave the assurance at a meeting with traditional rulers at the secretariat complexes of the Councils of Traditional Rulers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, and Port Harcourt, Rivers, on Tuesday.

EFCC inaugurates team to monitor vote buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has set up a task force to monitor persons who intend to fund vote buying in the coming elections. This move comes barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) inaugurated an inter-agency campaign finance monitoring group to track the source of funding and expenditure of all the candidates and political parties.

UK to deploy 100 observers for elections

The United Kingdom says it will deploy more than 100 observers across 15 states for Saturday’s presidential election in Nigeria. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Laing, said this on Tuesday while discussing the UK’s efforts to support free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Supreme Court shatters APC ambitions in Rivers State

The Supreme Court has finally shattered the ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to present candidates for the forthcoming elections in Rivers State. This is because the Apex Court on Tuesday struck out an appeal filed by the party challenging the judgment of a High Court in Rivers State which barred it from conducting any primaries in the state to nominate candidates for 2019 elections.