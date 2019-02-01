The Big 5: Ganduje enjoys immunity from persecution – Buhari; There will be war if they rig this elections – Uche Secondus | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

I never threatened to break up Nigeria if Buhari rigs elections – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied a statement credited to him that he would fight to divide Nigeria if President Buhari rigs the February 16 presidential election. Obasanjo made the denial through a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday. He said as a Nigerian who fought for the unity of Nigeria and “spit part of my blood in the war front. I am a strong believer in non-divisibility of Nigeria…”

Police commission appoints new AIGs, CPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 18 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs). A statement by the commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja on Thursday, also said that the commission had approved the promotion of 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive commissioners of police.

The officers promoted to the rank of AIGs are: Wilson Inalegwu, former CP in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Ibrahim Larmode, former EFCC chairman; Musa Kimo, also former CP, FCT, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom, among others. The new CPs are: Uche Anozia, Nwamhi Yame, Mohammed Gimba, Musa Adze, Philip Maku, Umaru Miringa, Usman Gomna, Adamu Usman, Daniel Sokari-Pedro, among others.

Atiku is a major contributor to our high unemployment problem – Keyamo

Spokesman of the reelection campaign of President Buahri, Festus Keyamo, has alleged that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made a major contribution to the high level of unemployment in the country. He said this in reaction to the appearance of Atiku and Peter Obi on the televised town hall show The Candidates.

“After watching Atiku/Obi on that programme, it has become clear to all Nigerians that our public institutions and commonwealth would be in grave danger if left in the hands of these dodgy and questionable characters who have no morals and no scruples about using and misusing public funds for private gains,” he said in a statement.

Ganduje enjoys immunity from persecution – Buhari

President Buhari on Thursday dismissed claims that his association with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has diminished his commitment to the war against corruption. The Presidency in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu said that there was a difference between perception and reality. He also noted that under Nigerian laws, an accused remained innocent until proven guilty by the courts.

There will be war if they rig this elections – Uche Secondus

Speaking in Asaba, Delta on Thursday at the party’s presidential campaign rally, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus accused the Nigerian government of putting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under pressure to rig the election.

“Today, by your mandate, we warn INEC and we believe there are good people in INEC… we know that government is pressuring INEC to rig this election, but if they rig this election, they’re looking for war,” he said.