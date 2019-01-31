Article

BREAKING: INEC releases final lists of guber candidates and state house of assembly

INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Thursday evening released the final list of candidates for the governorship elections and state house of assembly.

Noticeably absent from the list are APC candidates for both Rivers and Zamfara. According to Cable News, a court of appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, had ruled the party cannot field candidates for the forthcoming elections. The state high court had in a ruling voided the party’s congresses, saying they were conducted in outright violation of subsisting court orders.

Similarly, a federal high court in Abuja had ruled that the party did not conduct valid primaries in Zamfara and therefore is ineligible to field candidates for the elections. Buruji Kashamu was finally listed as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, putting to rest a lingering dispute over who is the party’s flag bearer in the state.

