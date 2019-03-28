The Big 5: INEC releases timetable for Rivers election; I’ll run for deputy senate president – Uzor Kalu | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

FG, ASUU resume negotiations on controversial 2009 agreement

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday resumed talks on the 2009 agreement. Wale Babalakin, the Chairman, Federal Government Re-negotiation team, while briefing journalists in Abuja, after a meeting that lasted six hours said he was hopeful the meeting would yield positive results.

INEC releases timetable for Rivers election

INEC has released a schedule of activities for the completion of the outstanding elections in Rivers. The electoral body stated that the process for the election earlier suspended on March 10, 2019, will resume with a stakeholder meeting on March 30.

According to INEC in a release signed by the Head of Department, Voter Education, and Publicity, Edwin Enabor, resumption of collation and announcement will hold between April 2 and 5.

Court fixes May 22 to hear case of $9m allegedly linked to Patience Jonathan

According to Channels, the suit filed by the wife of the former president, Patient Jonathan, challenging a No Debit Order” placed on some banks came up for mention on Wednesday at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos The four bank accounts in contention have a combined total of about $9m. Justice Chukwujeku Aneke is hearing the matter for the first time after the elevation of the former trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris. Justice Idris has been elevated to the Court of Appeal

Some states enjoy almost 24 hrs supply – Fashola

Speaking on Wednesday at a programme on Channels Television, the minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola said that some states in the country now enjoy almost 24hrs of electricity. Furthermore, he said the increase in electricity supply is as a result of the increase in transmission capacity.

I’ll run for deputy senate president – Uzor Kalu

Former governor of Abia, Uzor Kalu, has made his interest public in contesting the position of the deputy senate president in 9th national assembly.

Speaking with journalists at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday, Kalu said he was aware that the APC, which had the majority in the senate, had zoned the senate president position to the north-east and the deputy-senate president to the north-west.

 

 

 

