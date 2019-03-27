Today’s Noisemakers: Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Omojuwa, Olanrewaju Max, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Global warming is real o — Prince Bk olagbegi (@bkolagbegi) March 27, 2019



So you are just knowing? Ode.

Can someone with adequate knowledge /experience pls explain why data is so expensive in Nigeria & why the internet is not so fast . Also pls explain why in Nigeria an ISP will tell you that finished 80gb in two weeks meanwhile abroad you might not use up to 10gb in a month — Gbemi O-O (@GbemiOO) March 27, 2019



Please kindly send a mail to us when you get an explanation.

Grossly imperfect as PDP’s zoning formula was, it was good at ‘carrying everybody along’. How APC will achieve this balance is sth I’ll like to see. In 2015, Saraki & Dogara actually helped them have some balance albeit against the party’s desire. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) March 27, 2019

A lady backed out from taking up the case of a dude who works at the HQ of a top 10 Nigerian company. He had posted her nude videos online. But my contact in the company is a leader and feminist with a sense of justice, so she is pursuing the case anyway. Dude will lose his job! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 27, 2019



Amen! in Jesus name.

Unchecked power.

Wherever there’s unchecked power with zero accountability, the people in power will abuse it and mistreat those within reach.

Government, clergy, lecturers, employers etc https://t.co/pYErbQgwFH — Olanrewaju (@Olanrewaju_Max) March 27, 2019



DEEP!