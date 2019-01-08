The Big 5: Minimum Wage: NLC to hold protest Tuesday; FG, ASUU reach agreement | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today.

Minimum wage: NLC to hold protest Tuesday

Following the president’s delay in transmitting the new minimm wage of N30,000 to the National Assembly, the National Labour Congress (NLC) has planned to commence nationwide protest on Tuesday. The NLC general secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, said this in a statement on Monday evening. Worth mentioning that last Friday’s meeting between the federal government and Labour unions ended in a deadlock.

FG, ASUU reach agreement

After a meeting on Monday between the federal government and the striking ASUU, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said that an agreement has been reached. According to him, the accountant general and the ministry of finance have confirmed with evidence that N15.4 billion had been released to cover funding in public universities. In addition, Ngige revealed that the strike can only be called off after the NEC meeting.

Buhari vows to flush out Boko Haram

President Buhari on Monday in Abuja met a delegation from Borno State, during which he restated his administration’s unwavering determination to equip the military to overcome Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, the New Agency of Nigeria reports. The President also told the delegation led by an emotional Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State that the collective safety and security of civilians would continue to remain paramount in the administration’s strategy to restore peace and stability in the region.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie joins PDP

Actor and former governorship candidate of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) in Anambra, Yul Edochie, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Addressing party members in Awka on Sunday, Mr Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP said there was no division in the party in the South-East geo-political zone.

Zimbabwean teachers go on strike, want US dollar wages

Zimbabwean teachers will strike from Tuesday to press for U.S. dollar salaries as talks with the government failed to bring a breakthrough, a union official said. The work boycott will further increase pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to contain a runaway currency crisis