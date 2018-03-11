The Big 5: Over 50 Nigerian migrants heading to Italy rescued, nun dies in court during legal battle over convent sale to Katy Perry

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

According to Premium Times, some lawmakers, who want to remain anonymous, said the revelation by Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has affected the Federal Legislature also possibly pitting constituents against their representatives.

The aggrieved senators and members of the House of Representatives said some of their colleagues were already discreetly working out modalities to deal with Sani.

Sani had revealed that the Senators receive N13.5 million as running costs monthly, separate from a N700,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.

More than 50 Nigerian migrants have been rescued in the Mediterranean by Libya’s coastguard and an international charity, Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The Nigerians were aboard a boat with 110 migrants. They were rescued by Aquarius, a ship being operated by MSF, 21 miles from the coast west of Tripoli. The ship 18 women and one child.

According to Reuters, more than half the migrants on that boat were Nigerians, with the rest from other sub-Saharan African countries as well as two Palestinians.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has blamed the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen on environmental, rather than ethnic or religious issues, while assuring of the Federal Government’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the clashes.

The Minister, who stated this at a mini town hall meeting which he organised for the staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, and a cross-section of Nigerians residing in the European country on Friday, said that contrary to the “narrative being pushed in certain quarters that gives ethnic and religious coloration to the clashes”, they were caused by purely environmental issues.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Saturday, said it would stage fresh protests in 88 countries to compel the Federal Government to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, noted that the group would mobilise forces in the countries for the protests.

He said the absence of its leader in the country did not mean that the struggle for Biafra was over.

In an interview with Punch, Nigerian actor, Ernest Asuzu said although he could neither walk nor talk while he was down with a stroke in 2015, it didn’t affect his sex life.

“When I was down with a stroke, my wife was the only one who didn’t forsake me. It was a terrible situation because I did not work for three years, yet I was spending money. I must confess that I was afraid that my wife would leave me at that time because of my situation. Though the illness was serious, it didn’t affect my sex life. Naturally, I am hyperactive in bed and I don’t joke with sex. I have been married officially for five years,” he said.

And stories from around the world…

China is set to approve the removal of term limits for its leader, in a move that will effectively allow Xi Jinping to remain as president for life.

The change is part of a set of constitutional changes expected to be passed by China’s annual sitting of the National People’s Congress on Sunday.

China has imposed a two-term limit on its president since the 1990s.

The Syrian army has made a significant advance in its effort to take rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, according to reports.

Troops have cut off the region’s biggest town, Douma, and isolated another, according to UK-based conflict monitors the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The advance would effectively split the region into three parts.

In a campaign stop three days before a crucial special election for Congress, US President Donald Trump advocated the death penalty for drug dealers in the course of an hour-long rambling campaign style speech where he bashed television anchors, unveiled his re-election slogan and discussed nuclear arms negotiations with North Korea. He also mentioned the Republican candidate whom he endorsed.

He said about the drug dealers: “These people are killing our kids and they’re killing our families, and we have to do something.”

A Catholic nun who has battled pop star Katy Perry for years over the sale of a Los Angeles convent has collapsed and died while attending court proceedings about the case, according to media reports and supporters.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, one of two ageing nuns who were fighting the sale of the eight-acre (three-hectare) convent, died on Friday in Los Angeles county court, Fox affiliate KTTV reported.

The UK and Saudi Arabia announced plans for a £100 million deal on Friday.

Theresa May’s government claimed the deal will create a ‘new long-term partnership’ to improve livelihoods and infrastructure in the world’s poorest countries.

However, opposition MPs and people in the aid sector have slammed the deal due to Saudi Arabia’s ongoing military operations in war-torn famine hit Yemen, the Guardian reported.