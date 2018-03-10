The Late 5: Aisha Wakil says Boko Haram insurgents “need peace”, Gunmen kill 5 in Plateau, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said leaders have to work together to stop the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

Obasanjo made the call in Makurdi on Saturday when he visited the graves and laid a wreath at the graveyard of the 73 victims of herdsmen attack.

”If the issue is tackled right from the roots there will be no room for assumptions. We must collectively find solutions,” he said.

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said rather disclosing it to the Federal Government alone, names of Nigerians who have properties abroad.

Sani said he doesn’t support “the federal government asking the US, UK and Dubai authorities to give the federal government the list of Nigerian properties owners in those countries.

“I’m in support of the federal government asking those countries to openly publish their names.”

Lawyer, Aisha Wakil has said Boko Haram insurgents are willing to quit their activities.

In a recent interview, Wakil said there was a need to engage Boko Haram in dialogue. She added that their “hearts bleed because of what they are doing” and “they need peace”.

“These children, they have listening ears, so they listen. They hear everything and they have hearts. Their hearts bleed because of what they are doing. They want to stop, honestly, they want to stop,” Wakil said.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed five persons in Dantako and Nzharuvo communities in Miango district of Bassa local government area of Plateau.

Terna Tyopev, police public relations officer (PPRO) confirmed the incident to NAN in Jos on Friday.

According to him, the incident that occurred on Thursday night left scores severely injured and many properties destroyed.

Abubakar Madaki, a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Raymond Dokpesi, on Friday told the federal high court, Abuja, that the former chairman of DAAR Communications, received money for doing nothing.

Madaki, under cross examination by Dokpesi’s counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), said: “Dokpesi was paid for doing nothing, for rendering no service.”

The witness said the N2.1 billion under investigation was funds from the office of the national security adviser (NSA), which was then headed by Sambo Dasuki.

According to him, all the funds in the account of the NSA are for national security.

And now, stories from around the world…

More than 200 witnesses have been identified as police investigate the Russian ex-spy poisoning “at speed”, the home secretary has said.

Amber Rudd praised the “professionalism” of the 250 counter terrorism police who are now looking at more than 240 pieces of evidence.

Meanwhile, Det Sergeant Nick Bailey, who fell ill after attending to Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal, released a statement denying he was a “hero”.

The EU’s trade commissioner says there is “no immediate clarity” from the US on how the bloc can gain exemption from new tariffs on imported steel and aluminium imposed by President Trump.

Cecilia Malmstrom met with the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japan’s Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko in Brussels.

She said discussions would continue next week.

Mr Seko called for calm-headed behaviour in the dispute.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has cancelled scheduled events in Kenya on Saturday because he is feeling poorly.

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea,” the state department said.

Mr Tillerson, on his first official trip to Africa as Washington’s top diplomat, is in Kenya until Monday.

At least 24 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in a Taliban attack in the western province of Farah, officials said.

Militants reportedly attacked soldiers who had assembled in preparation for an attack in Bala Buluk district.

The attack triggered a deadly skirmish between fighters from the hardline Islamic movement and security forces.

President Donald Trump will not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unless North Korea takes “concrete and verifiable actions” toward denuclearization, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday.

“They have made some major promises. They have made promises to denuclearize. They have made promises to stop nuclear and missile testing,” Sanders said. “We’re not going to have this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea.”