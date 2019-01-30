The Big 5: Police name eight new DIGs, retire one; I have fulfilled 2015 campaign promises – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:
I have fulfilled 2015 campaign promises – Buhari
According to Punch News, the National Judicial Council has given the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, and the acting CJN, Tanko Muhammad, seven working days to respond to petitions against them. The council gave the ultimatum at its emergency meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, which Onnoghen and Muhammad did not attend the meeting. Buhari had suspended Onnoghen on Friday based on an ex parte order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which ordered him to step aside, and swore in Muhammad in his place as acting CJN.
February polls: Nigerian can’t afford to fail – US Envoy
United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, on Tuesday said Nigeria should get the 2019 elections right in order not to disappoint those that looked up to it after the feat recorded in 2015. Symington made the remarks when he paid a visit to the Police Command in Kaduna.
