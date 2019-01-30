The Big 5: Police name eight new DIGs, retire one; I have fulfilled 2015 campaign promises – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

I have fulfilled 2015 campaign promises – Buhari

Atiku capable of uniting country – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a man capable of bringing Nigeria together in unity and in peace. Jonathan spoke on Tuesday at Ox-bow Lake Pavillion in Yenagoa, when Abubakar’s campaign train hit the Bayelsa.

Police name eight new DIGs, retire one

The Police Service Commission on Tuesday announced the promotion of eight senior police officers to the rank of deputy inspectors-general. The new DIGs are: Aminchi Samaila Baraya, North East; Usman Tilli Abubakar, North West; Abdulmajid Ali, North Central and Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, South West. Godwin Nwobodo, South East; Anthony Ogbizi Michael, South South; and Yakubu Jibrin from North Central were also promoted as new DIGs.

NJC to Onnoghen, Ag CJN: Respond to petition in seven working days

According to Punch News, the National Judicial Council has given the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, and the acting CJN, Tanko Muhammad, seven working days to respond to petitions against them. The council gave the ultimatum at its emergency meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, which Onnoghen and Muhammad did not attend the meeting. Buhari had suspended Onnoghen on Friday based on an ex parte order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which ordered him to step aside, and swore in Muhammad in his place as acting CJN. February polls: Nigerian can’t afford to fail – US Envoy United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, on Tuesday said Nigeria should get the 2019 elections right in order not to disappoint those that looked up to it after the feat recorded in 2015. Symington made the remarks when he paid a visit to the Police Command in Kaduna.