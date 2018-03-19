The Big 5: Trial of Bilyamin Bello’s wife and alleged killer begins today, 2 injured in fourth explosion to hit Texas in a month

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have launched a peace move to upturn the cold relationship between the Executive and the National Assembly.

Lawmakers are threatening to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act amendment 2018, especially the reordering of the sequence of the 2019 elections.

The Nation reports that party Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari and other leaders of the party had intervened through meetings with Presidency officials and National Assembly’s leaders.

The party is said to be seeking a meeting point for the two arms of government to resolve the feud.

According to President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President has not declared his intention to run in 2019 so as to prevent opponents from sabotaging the country.

If the President speaks too early about his ambition, he said that it may arm opponents, who may throw everything at him and sabotage the country.

In Adesina’s view, the President cannot speak on his intention to run or not to run with the election still about one year away as he knows the consequences of doing so.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, has urged the party to embrace urgent reforms to prevent its demise.

He lamented that the PDP “is still lost in depression and suffering from a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).”

In an open letter to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Orubebe said: “We have gone from a party of pride to a party of shame and gradually receding into the abyss of political reality. For the simple reason that the nation is witnessing calls for the rise of a “third force,” we are fast becoming a shadow of ourselves.”

The trial of Maryam Sanda, accused by the police of killing her husband, Bilyamin Bello will begin today.

The police are expected to call its first witness.

The Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki has ordered the arrest of the bandits responsible for the death of three persons, two adults and a minor in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo, weekend.

The governor condemned the unwarranted killings by the bandits under the guise of herdsmen, in contravention of government’s directive that cattle should not move in the state at night. And stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has been warned by fellow Republicans against interfering special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigations.

It came after he attacked Mueller’s inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Mueller should be allowed to proceed without interference, and that many Republicans shared his view.

Graham also warned Trump against any attempt to dismiss Mueller. “If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency, because we’re a rule of law nation,” Graham said.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake told CNN, “I don’t know what the designs are on Mueller, but it seems to be building toward that, and I just hope it doesn’t go there… We can’t in Congress accept that.”

Special Counsel Mueller has served our country with honesty and integrity. It’s critical he be allowed to complete a thorough investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election — unimpeded. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 18, 2018

Juan Martin del Potro ended world number one Roger Federer‘s 17-match unbeaten run to claim the BNP Paribas Open title at Indian Wells. The eighth-ranked Argentine beat the Swiss 6-4 5-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-2) in a thrilling encounter. Federer had been searching for a record sixth title in California, but it was Del Potro who powered to his first ATP Masters 1000 title. He is the first player to beat Federer in 2018. Vladimir Putin said on Sunday it was nonsense to think that Moscow would have poisoned the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who are critically ill in a British hospital. Putin, in his first detailed comments on the poisoning, said Russia had been falsely accused. “As for the tragedy that you mentioned, I found out about it from the media. The first thing that entered my head was that if it had been a military-grade nerve agent, the people would have died on the spot,” said Putin. “Secondly, Russia does not have such [nerve] agents. We destroyed all our chemical weapons under the supervision of international organisations and we did it first, unlike some of our partners who promised to do it, but unfortunately did not keep their promises.” Putin said Moscow was ready to cooperate with London: “We are ready to cooperate, we said that straight away. We are ready to take part in the necessary investigations, but for that there needs be a desire from the other side and we don’t see that yet. But we are not taking it off the agenda, joint efforts are possible.” Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalised with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. The latest explosion came hours after authorities raised the reward by $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the first three explosions. It now totals $115,000. Austin police chief Brian Manley has said the earlier three bombings were related and could be crimes of hatred, but that investigators had not ruled out any possible motive or any clear idea “what the ideology is behind this.” Forty-five trade associations representing some of the country’s largest companies are urging President Trump to freeze his plan to impose another round of steep tariffs on China after his recent actions on imported steel and aluminum. Their Sunday letter to Trump signals a growing rift between the Trump administration and the business community on international trade. Trump’s recent tariffs plan drew rebukes from mainstream Republicans, industry leaders, and foreign leaders.