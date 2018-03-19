Entertainment Roundup: Blue Ivy Carter bids $19K on art at auction with Beyoncé and Jay-Z | More stories

Wizkid admits he can’t be faithful to one woman

Starboy boss, Wizkid has opened up about his relationship with women and his babymamas.

In an interview with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Wizkid said he has numerous girlfriend who are aware of his polygamous nature.

The Starboy record label owner made it clear that it would be difficult for him to stick to only one woman, as he proudly embraced polygamy.

Wizkid has fathered three children with three different women – Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo, and Jada Pollock .

Halima Abubakar and Susan Peters fight on social media

A brawl happened between the two Nollywood actresses after Halima Abubakar shared a post saying it touched her deeply especially as she was going through a similar situation.

Many of her friends, including Mercy Johnson dropped comments, after which Susan Peters tried to join in the conversation.

It however did not went well as Abubakar accused her of neglecting her and coming to her Instagram page to pretend everything is going well between them.

Susan claimed the actress blocked her but the Halima denied.

Rick Ross performs first show after hospitalization

Rick Ross has returned to the stage for the first time this weekend since his hospitalization.

Da Boss performed early Sunday morning at The Light nightclub in Vegas in what appears to be the first show he’s done since his heart-related health scare earlier this month.

Ross was hospitalized in Florida after someone found him unresponsive at his home and “slobbing at the mouth.” He was put on ECMO to facilitate respiratory and heart functions, and eventually got sent back home to recover.

Blue Ivy Carter Bids $19K on Art

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carterthrew up bids at an art auction on Saturday…to the tune of $19,000.

The three attended the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, organized by Bey’s mom Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise money for a non-profit art and performance complex.

Blue Ivy initially bid $17,000 for an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier. She then went higher at $19,000. After she raised her hand, Jay-Z jokingly tried to stop her from continuing to bid, drawing laughs. The moment was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

“Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African Americans,” host Star Jones told the crowd. “Listen, you know Ms. Tina told me all of this. Why you think I’m up here talking about it?”

“19 for Miss Blue, yes, and she’s like, ‘I like that,'” she said.