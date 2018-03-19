This season of Big Brother Naija has been about pairings. Well, until last weekend when BBNaija’s host Ebuka announced that the pairings had been dissolved and the game had well and truly become a free for all. We have seen strategic alliances, catfights, sex under the sheets, and bro culture. I have complained that the partnerships in the house were too heterosexual, and will there be any harm in pairing housemates of the same sex?

Surely not. But now, social media has given us an unexpected tearjerker, a Bruno Mars-assisted montage of Tobi and Miracle’s bromance in the BBNaija house. Posted by @prisycarrot on Twitter, (who isn’t the creator, in case you were wondering) the montage warmly captures fun moments between Tobi and Miracle, and branded as friendship goals. Or if partnerships are still your thing, then Toracle.

It is interesting to note that after last night’s voting (which saw Anto evicted) we are pretty sure now that the front runner for the Big Brother Prize are Tobi and Miracle, with Miracle being in the clear lead. So it does serve both of them to present a united front, lest they split the potential votes between them. Other than strategy, it is obvious that both men do have a certain rapport and Miracle has more than once had to step up and mediate between Cee-C and Tobi. He is invested, no matter how you slice it.

If you think we’re the only ones who are starting to see the very strong strains of this bromance, then here’s some evidence to sway you; 12 Times Tobi and Miracle’s Friendship Is The Type We All Need, reads a SocDaily headline. You may feel a certain way while watching the montage. Nothing is wrong with you; you are only experiencing a normal human emotion.