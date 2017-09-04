[The Church Blog] Our doors are always open | Joel Osteen addresses Lakewood Church #HurricaneHarvey (WATCH)

Amidst all of the backlash from social media on Joel Osteen over the Hurricane Harvey situation, the Senior Pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas took to his church last Sunday to clear the air over the matter. He explained the main reason why the church was locked being that the church building itself was vulnerable at the moment and prone to the flood attack.

He also didn’t end without giving the audience biblical examples of how great characters were faced with opposition and hate, and how God ultimately used it to elevate them.

Watch below:

