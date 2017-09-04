US Justice Department dismisses allegations that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower

In a court filing on Friday, the Department of Justice claims there is no evidence that Barack Obama ever wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, TIME reports.

In a brief judgment court filing, the DOJ said, “Both FBI and NSD [Department of Justice’s National Security Division] refuted claims of having records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017, tweets”.

The judgment reiterated, “FBI again confirmed that Case 1:17-cv-00718-RCL Document 12 Filed 09/01/17 Page 4 of 39 they do not have any such records by consulting with personnel knowledgeable about Director Comey’s statements and the surveillance activities of the FBI”.

Earlier in March, just about six weeks after Trump’s inauguration, the new President in multiple tweets claimed that Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower before the 2016 election, but had not found anything. Though without any visible evidence, Trump decried the move as “McCarthyism”.

The alleged wiretapping was quickly refuted by Former President Obama’s spokesperson who stated that “neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false”. Also, the allegation was berated by Leading Congressional Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, on the premise of lack of evidence.

In a recent development, the Justice Department confirmed a lack of evidence in response to a lawsuit filed by an American non-partisan Oversight group, who had filed a Freedom of Information Act to the FBI and the DOJ”s National Security Division for all records pertaining to this claim.

However, erstwhile FBI Director James Comey, said during his congressional testimony in March that, he had no information to support this claim about wiretapping while he was still the chief of the country’s highest law enforcement agency.