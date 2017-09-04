“We are just very keen to finish what we started” – Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi arrived Yaounde on Sunday afternoon for Monday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) quoted Mikel as saying that the team would finish off what the team started in Uyo – 4-0 win over Cameroon.

Nigeria achieved its highest win ever over Cameroon with the thumping of the Lions on Friday, but Mikel said he was aware the wounded Lions would want to salvage some pride.

“We are just very keen to finish what we started. We started a job in Uyo and it is time to finish it,” he said.

“If we can pick the World Cup ticket by Monday, why wait any longer? We are all very confident because we know our ability and what we are ready to bring to the party.

“We are as hungry, perhaps, even more hungry than they are. It will be a tough affair but we will give our very best to take the three points.”

Nigeria could become the first African team to earn a slot in Russia as early as Tuesday, if they defeat the Cameroonians on Monday in Yaounde and Zambia fails to beat Algeria on Tuesday.

At the Hilton Hotel on Sunday to receive the Nigerian team was Cameroon’s Minister of Sport, Bidoung Mpaktt, who chatted briefly with NFF President Amaju Pinnick.

The match is scheduled for 6:00 pm today.