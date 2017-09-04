Resident doctors embark on “total and indefinite” strike

Resident Doctors in the country this morning announced that they have commenced indefinite strike, as reported by Vanguard.

The doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who had last week met with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole where government made some offers to them said they rejected the offers.

A one paragraph statement signed by NARD President, Dr. Onyebueze John in Abuja read, “Rising from our NEC meeting, which started by 7 pm yesterday and ended 3 am today. NARD has resolved to reject the promissory offer from Government, and proceed on total and indefinite strike action until all items in her demand list for strike action are resolved by Government.”

Their demands:

The association in Calabar by its president, Dr Onyebueze John; Secretary General, Dr Aneke Emmanuel and Publicity Secretary, Dr Asinobi Ugoeze, the resident doctors demanded their immediate enrollment on the IPPIS platform without further delay.

The circularisation of house officer entry point despite various collective agreements on same.

The plan of the Federal Government to stagnate the promotion of resident doctors.

The delay in payment of salary shortfalls experienced between January and May 2017 as well as outstanding shortfalls from 2016.

The cloud of poor working conditions and poor remunerations that our members in the state Tertiary health institutions have endured despite our appeals to relevant stakeholders and having proffered viable solutions to the quagmire.

The recent attempts by official as of some Federal Government parastatals to erode the proper placement for resident doctors on their appropriate grade levels and steps which was noted with dismay.

The activities of some past and current top officials of the Ministry of Health who are our life members which are viewed as inimical to the welfare and progress of the association.