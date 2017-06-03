[The Church Blog]: Pastor Poju Oyemade has a word for young ministers on doctrinal issues

Lately, there has been this doctrinal discord that has divided Christians on social media into factions and rather than address it in love like true Christians do, it’s been an exchange of banters and insults obviously on who is or isn’t right in the context.

Whilst a few Christians have chosen to remain on the fence over the issue, most of them have chosen their sides of the bar and are supporting it aggressively with their endless posts on social media.

In an attempt to address the matter, Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre took to social media to state his opinion over the ongoing conflict.

Here’s what he has to say:

The Church has shown historically to have a long institutional memory on matters of false doctrines.

To young ministers out there kindly stay away from controversial doctrines. Resist the temptation of jumping onboard if it appears there is a new wind of doctrine which seems to be gaining ground among your peers.

Before you jump into anything, first clarify that uncomfortable feeling you have in your heart which is caused by some Scriptures you know that plainly doesn’t support the ideas this new doctrine is setting forth.

Remember this, many of those you see jumping onboard also feel this discomfort but they are only jumping in out of peer pressure, the deep need in man to gain acceptance among his peers, that sense of belonging. This is why wrong doctrine thrives most among the demographic that is still influenced by peer pressure.

You see in ministry many mistakes you make will be easily forgiven and forgotten, people are largely compassionate however when it comes to what is believed to be heretic in nature the Body has shown historically to have a long institutional memory.

If it is believed you were once a propagator of false doctrine, they may never forget. When doors open up to you in future, someone will caution them about your excesses in the past and warn them to be careful.

Every time you minister, people will listen to every word you say cautiously they just will never be comfortable with you. I can mention a few great teachers in the Body globally, who got it wrong on one subject, they went into some form of excesses and till today doors are shut on them because the Church has a long memory on this. In this day of social media and the internet, everything you put out can always be pulled up. This is a more powerful age with its dangers.

Follow your heart and not the noise! The three things you must watch for are these,

1. If there are Scriptures that plainly teach things that are contrary to what you are hearing and the teacher has to use some complex method to explain his point, red flag.

2 Peter 3:16 (KJV) “…………..which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction”

2 Corinthians 11:3 (KJV) “But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ”

2. If what is being taught cannot be found in the writings of those the teachers of these doctrines once called their mentors and teachers, that is a sign something is wrong.

3. If you can hear some anger and offense in their voice as they teach using derogatory remarks on people they once spoke well of, be careful. Jesus showed the root of false doctrines, offended hearts.

Matthew 24:10-12King James Version (KJV)

“And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold”

If there are Scriptures which you clearly know contradict what is being said, its game over. Take a walk. If you are not sure then keep quiet and walk in wisdom, listen and study but don’t jump on the podium, or start writing when you do not understand with all certainty what you are saying particularly if it sounds “new”.

Setting forth new doctrines is not the way to the “power” many of its propagators are actually seeking.

Promotion comes by humbling yourself under the mighty hand of God and by giving a more earnest heed to the things you have heard, not letting them slip. It is in the application of what you know, the practice of truth and not the teaching of new doctrines.

May the grace and peace of God rest upon you.