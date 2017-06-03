Why we sacked 145 workers – TVC

The management of Television Continental (TVC) have said the sack of 145 workers is aimed at restructuring the enterprise.

In a statement on Friday, the management said the organization was reconfiguring its workforce.

“A total of 145 people are affected by Friday’s announcement,’’ the statement said.

“We wish to make clear that our core channels consisting of TVC News Nigeria, TVC Entertainment and Radio Continental, will now become the main focus of our business going forward, where we will deliver high quality news and entertainment programmes to our audiences and advertisers across Nigeria and beyond.

“The winding down of TVC News Africa will allow us to concentrate on these key areas of our business,” it added. The statement added that a “generous severance” had been approved for workers affected by the sack.

“For those staff members affected by today’s announcement, the Board of CBS Ltd has approved a generous severance package, in addition to a programme of assistance to enable them seek new employment,’’ the statement said.