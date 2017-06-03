Paris Club refund: EFCC to ‘apply for interim forfeiture of $3m, N500m from two governors’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to apply for interim forfeiture of $3 million and N500 million Paris refund money allegedly linked to two governors, The Nation reports.

According to the newspaper, two suspects have been listed for trial in connection with the $3 million a governor allegedly laundered through a member of the House of Representatives and his brother.

A source said, “Contrary to the noise being made, we are ready to approach the court for interim forfeiture of $3 million and N500 million linked to two governors through their fronts.

“By the time we file all necessary papers in court, Nigerians will know that we have conducted due diligence in tracking some of the London-Paris Club refunds.

“This is not a case of media trial. Many suspects have appeared before our team and made confessional statements.

“So far, two suspects will face trial on the alleged laundering of $3 million from the London-Paris Club refund for a governor

“On the $3 million, we have been trying to track down a member of the House of Representatives who we suspected had gone underground because he and his younger brother were implicated on how the cash was laundered through an investment company (names provided but withheld).

“As for the N500 million, the other governor allegedly laundered it from the London-Paris Club refunds through a consultancy firm.

“The same governor has been desperate to avoid being probed and to shield his fronts from being prosecuted.

“It was out of desperation that the governor allegedly bankrolled a protest march against the Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, by engaging an amorphous group called Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption (GLOCCOLAC).

“Our detectives are already probing how the governor funded the protest. The cash was openly shared in front of a posh hotel in Abuja with evidence obtained by our detectives.

“The governor was also sighted at a building near the hotel from where he monitored the protest march.

“Despite the fact that he disguised, intelligence picked him up.

“The building where he stayed is not far from EFCC’s office, and it is located near a new complex where electrical fittings are sold. All these places are within the vicinity of EFCC.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “We will apply for the forfeiture of the $3 million and N500 million in order to return them to the treasury. These are public funds allegedly laundered.”