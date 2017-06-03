The Side chick Vs Main Chick| 7 Sure Signs you’re not his girlfriend

Two flip sides of the relationship coin that infuriate womenfolk and, an age-long phenomenon out here in relationship streets. In this era of “wokeness”” and incessant demon behavior at an all-time high, we think it is safe to say that the “side-chick” is here to stay. So, here’s the major relationship categories; men and women who can date, be exclusive, be fuck buddies, platonic friends, or friends with benefits. This often begs the question, how does a lady know if it’s for real?

Here’s 7 Signs you’re not his number 1 (in no particular order);

He’s completely aloof when you get emotional with him

When women are dating, there’s nothing they anticipate more than telling him how they feel. However, if you open up to your man and tell him how you feel repeatedly and he doesn’t reciprocate/eludes the entire topic, it could be a sign that his heart is somewhere else.

He chooses to stay in whenever you’re together

If your man shies away from going out in public and always wants to hang out or “chill” at your place, this is one of the major side chick indicators. There’s a difference between a guy being, shy or anti-social and trying to hide your relationship. Every couple has at least date nights or goes out on movie dates even once in a while.

You’re never ever ever invited to family gatherings

If you’ve never met any family members of a guy who claims to be serious about you for one lame reason or the other(they always have reasons) or attended any events that include his friends. Scratch that, if you’ve never met his friends, this is MAJOR side chick indicator.

He buys you stuff to keep you happy

“He’s so sweet!!!”. LOL

These are called “Hush”gifts, because they are things he buys for you when you start talking about the really serious stuff, like planning a future together, committing, or spending time with his family, and a fight ensues. So, to continue to keep you as a side-piece he finds your material weakness, that one thing you love and uses that to distract you away from the serious topics and keep you thinking he really does love you.

He never shows any form of affection in public

PDA should never be an issue in any relationship, so long as it’s within reason. But if you go to grab his hand and he pulls his away, or you never kiss or get too close when you’re out together, this could be a sign that you’re a side chick. This also gives him room to lie to his “main chick” about who you are if you two happen to be seen.

You’re never invited to stay the night after sex

As many couples in a relationship, at some point, you tend to spend nights at each other’s place after being intimate. Sometimes that’s the major point of a sleep over, to get down have sex, however, if he insists on leaving your place no matter how late in the night, or makes sure you never stay over at his place, sister this is a definite red flag. Also, keep in mind, if he has a family or “main chick”, staying until dawn will never be an option.

If he has a family or "main chick", staying until dawn might never be an option.

And yeah, this last sign is a personal fav of mine and a huge red flag alert anytime. I think this right here is the litmus test for relationships right now, okay maybe that’s a stretch but you get the idea?

He dodges every photo opportunity

Like I mentioned at the beginning of this article, this is 2017, for most millennials, wokeness. fleekness. It all come with the survival handbook now, even in relationships. We post everything on social media (don’t roll your eyes), there’s Facebook , Instagram, Snapchat from food, friends, colleagues, kids, and significant others. So if you notice that your guy is dodging selfies like bullets whenever you tilt your phone to take a picture, you may be a side chick.

So baby girls, and in fact baby boys, if you notice that your guy or girl is dodging selfies and photos like bullets whenever you tilt your phone to take a picture, you just might be a side chick.

