‘The church will soon be empty if it fails in its duty’ – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare

President, Latter Rain Assembly, and one-time presidential candidate in Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare, brought fire to the hour-long conversation on The Future of Faith with Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy, Inc., discussing governance, and the responsibility of the church during these times.

Speaking about his presidential ambitions, Pastor Tunde Bakare mentioned that in the 2011 elections he was “pressured to run with Atiku.” Nonetheless, God’s counsel to him has remained the same – his political career is not over, he will be called upon for more responsibilities and he is obligated to show up.

Pastor Bakare extolled the virtue of rising up to one’s responsibilities, referencing the church as a body that is required in these trying times to show up for its members.

“The church, which is you and I and the millions of Christians in this country, has one duty; to nourish the body of Christ, honor and serve it. That is you and I.”

“If the church does not do its duty, it will soon be empty and cockroaches and spiders will take over,” Bakare said.

The conversation also touched on gender, the state of violence against women, and the increase in questions about the role of religion in the continued subjugation of women, which is inarguably related to how women continue to meet violence at the hands of men.

New episodes of The Future of Faith show on Instagram Live @chudeity, Monday to Friday throughout the month of June. The series will be coming to TV subsequently, with an extended podcast edition across multiple podcast platforms. Follow Chude Jideonwo on his Instagram page to stay abreast of new episodes.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo June 5, 2020

Aisha Augie-Kuta, Melvis M. Ndiloseh, Juliana Rotich, Wanjũhĩ Njoroge, others are announced as part of The Future Awards Africa Jury, 2020

Africa’s Most Prestigious Youth Awards, The Future Awards Africa, has announced its jury. Now in its fifteenth (15th) year, the ...

Michael Isaac June 4, 2020

Busola Dakolo shares update on Rape case against Pastor Fatoyinbo

Celebrity Photographer, Busola Dakolo has shared an important update concerning her rape allegation against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth ...

Chinedu Okafor June 4, 2020

Here are the hot takes from the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Colloquium 2020

The Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Colloquium 2020, a web seminar organised in recognition of the Minister of Interior’s work while he ...

Op-Ed Editor June 4, 2020

Here’s what BudgIT thinks about Open Treasury, a platform to increase transparency in government spending

On the 9th of December, 2019, the Federal Government launched the Open Treasury Portal for the purpose of increasing transparency ...

Op-Ed Editor June 3, 2020

Understanding Nigeria’s Conditional Cash Transfers Programme

by Johannes Tobi Wojuola If there is any programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that has enjoyed the most ...

Op-Ed Editor May 29, 2020

“I was terrified to ask her out…” – Chude Jideonwo talks religion, spirituality and an old crush on Charly Boy’s daughter

As Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy, Inc., continues to unveil an exciting line up of respected voices from different faith ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail