Aisha Augie-Kuta, Melvis M. Ndiloseh, Juliana Rotich, Wanjũhĩ Njoroge, others are announced as part of The Future Awards Africa Jury, 2020

Africa’s Most Prestigious Youth Awards, The Future Awards Africa, has announced its jury.



Now in its fifteenth (15th) year, the historically relevant award, known for discovering, spotlighting, and recognizing young African talents has assembled an impressive list of personalities, social activists, creatives, human rights advocates policy-movers, pioneers, culture-shapers, and leaders in their respective industry to make up the Independent Audit Committee (IAC) and the Jury (Judges) across Africa.

Aside from occupying important levels of cultural relevance, the members of the Independent Audit Committee Africa all come from the different nations that make up the African continent.

This is a conscious step on the part of the award organizers and a long held vision to make the award more inclusive of people from all parts of the African continent. The IAC judging is the first (1st) stage of the judging process after the nominations list has been released to the public. The committee, using a score grid and set criteria to screen the nominees per category and nominees who come tops are moved to the 2nd judging stage.

Here is a full list below:

Independent Audit Committee (IAC)

Khadijah Aja Tambajang (Senegal)

Aisha Augie-Kuta (Nigeria)

Dr. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg (Kenya)

Stanley Azuakola (Nigeria)

Mark Okoye (Nigeria)

Marr Nyang (Gambia)

Ndi Nancy Saiboh (Nigeria)

Daisy Wanzala (Kenya)

Femi Oye (Nigeria)

Lamide Akintobi (Nigeria)

Melvis M. Ndiloseh (Cameroon)

Seun Onigbinde (Nigeria)

Mosunmola Umoru (Nigeria)

Olivia Mukam-Wandji, (Cameroon)

Yomi Awobokun (Nigeria)

Chinwe Egwim (Nigeria)

Cesar Augusto (Equatorial Guinea)

Ukinebo Dare (Nigeria)

Juliana Rotich (Kenya)

Bukky Kabiri Whyte (Nigeria)

Namhla Mniki-Mangaliso (South Africa)

Mac-Ikemenjima Dabesaki (Nigeria)

Mmanti Umoh (Nigeria)

Wanjũhĩ Njoroge (Kenya).

Aisha Yesufu (Nigeria)

Gbenga Sesan (Nigeria)

Adaku Ufere (Nigeria)

This year’s awards will continue in its tradition of spotlighting the achievements and causes of change-makers from across the continent. To enable us do this, we have officially opened our call for nominations. To nominate, visit awards.thefutureafrica.com. To follow activities of the awards and the insta-tour with TFAA alumnus follow @tfaafrica. The official hashtags for 2020 is #TFAA2020 & #TheConvocation.